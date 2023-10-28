TransRockies Gravel Royale changes tactics for 2024

After a few rocky years in the Rocky Mountains, with incredible race stages being followed by unavoidable cancelations, TransRockies is taking a new approach to its Gravel Royale for 2024. The gravel stage race will shift from a traveling circus to a central, if still quite remote, location next year.

The new format will make the event much easier logistically for racers. With all four days being based out of Nipika Mountain Resort, the post-stage life will also be much more comfortable than in a remote tent village. Luxuries like hot showers and catered meals will add a little more relaxation to the week so racers can be at their best each morning. The TransRockies “Chill Zone,” fire pits and a nightly video/slideshow will keep the community vibes strong in the basecamp.

As for the racing, there will be options. TransRockies is adding a shorter race option to the Gravel Royale for the first time. “Full Pint” will bring the full-on Gravel Royal experience of 90-120 km stages. The ‘Half Pint” will offer a still-sizable serving of gravel with daily distances nearer to 60-80km. Both Half and Full pint categories will have their own general classification and daily podiums. For riders less interested in results, TransRockies is happy to have riders join in whichever distance they feel like on each of the four stages.

With the new central location comes more accommodation options, too. Nipika’s luxury cabins are one option, but anyone looking for a more self-serve or rugged experience can camp in the race village or self-camp in their own van or RV.

While Nipika Mountain Resort is just three hours outside of Calgary, Alta., it delivers the full Rocky Mountain experience. The remote lodge is located deep in the mountains, opening up a wide range of gravel adventure options for the Gravel Royale parcours. The resort site sits on the boundary of Kootenay National Park and within the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa and Secwepemc people.

For any riders affected by the wildfire-forced cancellation of the 2023 Gravel Royale, TransRockies is offering entry to the 2024 event at no additional cost.

Registration for the four-day 2024 TransRockies Gravel Royale opens on November 8, 2023.

Full details are available at transrockiesgravelroyale.com.