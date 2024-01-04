Unbound entry lottery opens for 2024

If your gravel dreams revolve around rough Kansas roads, your next chance to race Unbound is about to open up. Life Time is opening the 2024 Unbound lottery from January 5 to 20 this year. Successful entries will be announced on January 25.

The lottery applies to the 200, 100, 50 and 25 mile distances. Unbound XL lottery took place late in 2023.

Unbound is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024. It remains part of the Life Time Grand Prix series, shocasing 30 men and 30 women in a season-long battle of endurance. But Unbound is known primarily as one of the most popular gravel classic races in the United States. Thousands show up every year to test themselves against the rough roads of Emporia, Kansas.

In 2024, the 200 mile main event will again be heading north from Emporia.

In 2023, the bulk of the field faced wildly muddy conditions. Thick goo formed in rains caked bikes then hardened in the sun. If you’re lucky enough to get into the event, you’re next prayer to the gravel spirits should probably be for more favourable course conditions than last year.

Register for the lottery via Unbound event website.

