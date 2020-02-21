Watch: Dylan Johnson breaks down how he won a 200 Mile Gravel Race

Dylan Johnson is a marathon mountain bike racer and coach at Carmichael Training Systems. He blogs about his races, coaching tips and training strategies.

On Jan. 25, Johnson raced the Sugar Cane 200. The race is in West Palm Beach, Florida, and starts in the dark at 5 am. Sugar Cane 200 is named for the sugar cane fields that line the 200 mile gravel road. The race also snakes through the everglades, and started in a light misty rain this year.

In this video, Johnson outlines the events of the race, and how he beat out cyclists such as Ted King to take first place. He breaks down his equipment, his nutrition plan, the pace for each section of the race (noting his watt output) and his strategy throughout.

“Carefully monitoring heart rate and power is the key to making sure you’re where you need to be at the start of these long races,” says Johnson.