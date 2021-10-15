What’s it like racing an adaptive bike at Fernie Gravel Grind?

At 60 kilometres, squeezing in 1,150m of elevation gain and loss, Fernie Gravel Grind is a tough course. When Christian Bagg, founder of Bowhead Corp. adaptive bikes decided to ride the inaugural edition on he’s new Reach RX, he had little idea just how hard it would be. No rider did. A big Rocky Mountain storm rolled through, soaking the gravel roads on course making for slow going and cold weather.

It was Fernie Gravel Grind’s first year and, after two years of planning and preparation, a little wet weather wasn’t holding the event back. On September 18 Bagg lined up and ground out 60 big kilometres to finish the first FGG event.

To do so, Bagg rode Bowhead’s new Reach RX bike. A pedal-assist hand-crank bike is brand new, and custom designed by Bagg and Bowhead in Calgary, Alta. The Reach RX uses a mix of proprietary parts, made in house by Bowhead and mountain bike parts to make an adaptive bike that can handle any conditions, as Bagg’s wet gravel adventure clearly prove.

“There were many special moments, with it being the FGG’s first year. But Christian finishing the course on the new Bowhead RX Adventure Bike stands out as incredibly inspiring.” said Carter Nieuwesteeg, organizer of Fernie Gravel Grind. “Christian was the only adaptive rider at this year’s FGG. I hope seeing his ride will be the start of a change. We’d love to see more adaptive riders on the start line at Fernie Gravel Grind in 2022!”

Check out what it was like to race Fernie Gravel Grind from Bagg’s perspective below:

What’s it like to Gravel Race on the Bowhead RX?

Check out more details of Christin Bagg’s Bowhead RX below:

Bagg working on the Reach RX at Bowhead HQ in Calgary, Alta. Bowhead Reach RX Bowhead Reach RX Custom hand-cranks Bowhead uses an upright riding position on the RX Magura brakes and SRAM AXS wireless controls. Freeing shifters from cables makes creative designs like Bowhead's easier to pull off.

Fernie Gravel Grind caps off a big summer for adaptive biking in Canada. Bowhead athletes were front and centre when Dunbar Summer Series included an adaptive downhill mountain bike category for the first time ever.