2021 Yeti ARC: Unlimited and unrestrained

Yeti recently made waves with its super-limited run of 35th Anniversary Edition ARC hardtails. Dressed head-to-toe in full retro anodized parts, and with a very 90s throwback paint scheme, the ARC’s looks were as stunning as its $9,900 price tag.

But the Anniversary ARC was more than just bling. If you looked close, you likely noticed that the frame and design was much different than the XC-race oriented hardtail that Yeti had made up until that point. The modern ARC is a little bit rowdier. Or, as Yeti calls it, a “hardtail hotrod.”

Now, Yeti is making the ARC unlimited, too. The Anniversary edition quickly sold out, making room for the ARC to rejoin the Boulder, Colorado-brand’s regular line up.

2021 Yeti ARC : Hardtail Hotrod

The last few years have seen a resurgence in hardcore hardtails. Burly bikes, often steel, built for those who like to go big, but don’t like rear suspension. The Yeti ARC is more refined. It delivers the fun and feathery weight only a hardtail can offer, but it sits squarely in the “trail” category.

RELATED: Yeti celebrates 35 years with limited ARC anniversary edition release

Yeti’s redesigned the ARC around a 130-mm fork, with a more widely capable design than the previous XC purpose. Modern geo influences, like longer reach and a slacker-but-not-too-slack, 67-degree headtube angle make the ARC comfortable tackling aggressive trails and rowdy terrain. Clearance for 29 x 2.6″ tires means you can run anything from fast treads to beefy downhill tires, no problem.

On the other hand, Yeti’s keeping the ARC light and fleetfooted enough for all-day adventures, deep into the mountains. Internal cable routing, with secure closures at the entry and exit points to quiet any cable rattle keeps the ARC looking clean. Dual water bottle cages and hardtail pedaling efficiency keep some element of Yeti’s XC race pedigree going. Plus, a finned chainstay guard keeps any chain-slap quiet when you start throwing the bike around on the way back down.

Yeti ARC pricing

Yeti offers the ARC in two frame options, C-series carbon fibre or the high-end Turq. Both carbon fibre layup options come in either black or the classic Yeti turquoise.

Unlike the ARC Anniversary edition, with its staggering US$9,900 price tag, you can get the universal ARC starting from US$3,600 for the C1 build. Turq ARC builds start at $5,100 for the T1, and climb to $6,800 for the T3.

If you want to customize your own ARC, the frame only option starts at $1,900.