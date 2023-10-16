Three incredibly wild runs from 2023 Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage has come and gone for another year but, before putting the world’s wildest freeride competition in the rear view mirror completely, take the time to watch three absolutely incredible runs from the 2023 edition.

First up is Brendan Fairclough with his jaw-dropping and stomach-turning combo of “The Battleship” and a new canyon gap. Next is Bienvenido Aguado’s stunning canyon gap front flip. Finally, ride along with Nelson, B.C.’s Alex Volokhov as he finds Rampage redemption after crashing out in practice in 2022.

Brendan Fairclough

Bienvenido Aguado

Alex Volokhov