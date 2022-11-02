Watch: Brayden Bringhurst’s incredible climb in ‘8600FT’

In the history of mountain biking, The Whole Enchilada stands out as one of the sport’s most iconic trails. At over 43 km, this destination descent is long enough that many riders choose to tackle it in sections rather than all in one go. But climb it? That’s something that’s never been done before.

Never, that is, until Braydon Bringhurst made it his mission to do just that. 8600FT, which takes its title from the total elevation loss (or, in this case, gain) of the entire Whole Enchilada, documents this historic first ascent.

Bringhurst, known for his impressive technical climbing videos as much as his skills descending, decides to climb it instead. That’s obviously a big goal. But how do you judge just how hard something hard will be? As the Canyon rider finds out, climbing the 2,621-metre elevation trail is really hard. So hard, it becomes one of those all-consuming projects that challenges a person to their very core.

The result, 8600FT, is as epic as the effort. As hard as climbing the Whole Enchilada was, compressing that experience into just 90 minutes proved to be equally challenging, but totally worth it. It’s a fantastic watch, and a truly impressive feat.

Braydon Bringhurst: 8600FT (Full Film)

What’s Canyon say about 8600FT ?

Equally mentally challenging as physical, 8600FT is a 1.5-hour feature-length film of Braydon Bringhurst’s attempt to summit The Whole Enchilada.

For more info about the film, visit 8600ftfilm.com