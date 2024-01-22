Andréane Lanthier Nadeau headlines Commencal 7Mesh Enduro team

Commencal Canada is partnering 7Mesh, and with support from Stark Architecture, with a new enduro team. Commencal 7Mesh rolls into 2024 with a roster of three Sea-to-Sky athletes, led by enduro veteran Andréane Lanthier Nadeau.

ALN will be joined by Elliot Jamieson and returning, multi-talented Commencal Canada athelte WeiTien Ho. The three B.C. racers will take on the Enduro World Cup together in 2024.

2024 Commencal 7Mesh Enduro Team

With a third-place overall in the Enduro World Series (now Enduro World Cup) and multiple EWS podiums to her name already, ALN leads the team into the new season. It’s a new phase for the Quebec-born racer, too, as she leaves her team of over a decade to start with Commencal Cananda.

“I’m grateful for this new opportunity to ride for Commencal. It feels so good to be welcomed with open arms by a brand that is deeply invested in racingm,” ALN says of the move. “Thanks to 7Mesh and STARK, we will be able to keep some Canadian flavour at the Enduro World Cups! Change is a powerful force and I’m tapping into it fully for 2024.”

Elliot Jamieson also has significant results already, including a junior men’s downhill bronze medal at world chamipionhips in 2018. His racing has ranged from cyclocross and cross country to downhill and, in recent years, focused on enduro. The multi-talented athlete brings all that experience to the EDR this year.

WeiTien Ho returns to Commencal Canada as part of the expanded program. The Whistler racer takes that multi-discipline appraoch to sports to a whole different level. On top of an under-21 national championship in enduro, he has won a Challenger event on skiis at the Freeride World Tour, which qualified him for the invite-only FWT series this year, and is featured in the new Legend Has It film by iconic ski producers, Teton Gravity Research. 2024 will be the multi-talented rider’s final season in the EDR’s under-21 ranks.

The new team will ride on, among other bikes, Commencal’s new Meta V5. We reviewed the outgoing Meta SX V4 and, if the new bike is even faster than that, the team should be flying this year.