Andrew L’Esperance leaves Norco Factory Team

Andrew L’Esperance is parting ways with Norco Factory Racing as 2021 winds down. That ends 11 years that the Nova Scotia cross country racer has represented the Canadian brand. Those years were spread across several teams, not just the full UCI Factory Team.

L’Esperance started with Norco Evolution, raced with the Factory Team over two different periods and even started his own team, Forward Racing-Norco. L’Esperance has raced Norco both domestically and at world championships and World Cup events over that time. It’s also where he met his partner and now wife, Haley Smith.

L’Esperance thanked the team, and team manager Kevin Haviland, in his announcement, adding “My dream has always been to be a professional mountain biker, and through Norco and the amazing people behind the brand, that dream became a reality.”

RELATED: Touring the best trails in Nova Scotia with Andrew L’Esperance

There’s no news yet what L’Esperance’s next move will be, or where he’ll be racing in 2022.

L’Esperance isn’t the only fast cross country racer hanging up the Norco kit this year. Jenn Jackson, the 2021 elite women’s XCO national champion, also ended her extended time with the brand earlier in December.