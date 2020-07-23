Athertons open two new red trails at DyFi bike park

As the U.K. emerges from its rather strict lockdown, DyFi bike park has a nice surprise waiting to greet returning riders. Two new “red” level expert trails are new to the bike park for 2020. The Athertons are on hand to preview the new tracks.

Rachel Atherton, freshly returned to riding after a serious injury last season, joins brothers Gee and Dan. The trio, and friends, ride Super Swooper and El Hippo. The trails look as good as their name implies. Especially with the Athertons skill and style.

It’s great to see bike parks around the world re-opening. It’s also fantastic seeing Rachel Atherton looking speedy after her brutal Achillies injury during training at Les Gets World Cup last summer.

Hop on the Atherton train below.

Super Swooper Shred Train

DyFi bike park is far away from Canada. For now, that means many Canucks will have to wait to ride Super Swooper in person. To help out, the Athertons added a POV run down the trail.

Want an on-board view of what the new tracks look like to ride? Watch below:

Go-Pro follow cam