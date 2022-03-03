BC Bike Race is back on the road with new 2022 route

BC Bike Race is heading back out on the road. After a successful move to the Okanagan in 2021, BCBR is bringing back it’s classic format of a roaming, week-long stage race.

Kelowna will host the opening prologue and first full stage. From there, BCBR roams north for stages in Salmon Arm, SilverStar and Vernon. Racers will then head south to Naramata, Penticton and, the star of 2021 BCBR, an alpine stage at Apex Mountain Resort to cap off the week.

Registration for the 2022 BC Bike Race is open now through the new event website.

With the 2021 BC Bike Race finding perfect weather and the Okanagan’s ideal race conditions in mid-September, organizers are sticking with the fall classic time slot. 2022 BCBR takes place from September 16-22, so you can train all summer and extend your fall riding.

The 2022 route, released today, is a mix of the best stages from its first year in the Okanagan and years of the BCBR teams explorations around the province through the BC Bike Ride.

The BC Bike Race has operated both Race and Ride (the Tour division) in 39 different communities across BC over its 15-year history. BCBR has been exploring the many, diverse regions of British Columbia, sleuthing out every thrilling opportunity to yip and holler down all the hidden single-track gems that abound. Always, with the unifying goal – to bring you the ‘Ultimate Singletrack Experience’- in every region we visit!

Emily Batty winds through the loamy goodness at Apex. Photo: Dave Silver Laurie Arseneault on the 2021 BCBR podium with Haley Smith and Katlyn Button. Photo: Dave Silver New location, same BCBR finishers buckle. Photo: Dave Silver

2022 BC Bike Race: route details

(Total Distance, 253km, Total vertical, 9,530m)

Day 1 (Sept 16)- Kelowna (Registration and Prologue) – TBD (approx. 7-10Km)

Day 2 (Sept 17) – Kelowna, 37km, 1,100m

Day 3 (Sept 18) – Salmon Arm, 50km, 1,900m

Day 4 (Sept 19)– SilverStar, 41km, 1,800m

Day 5 (Sept 20)– Vernon, 38km, 1,630m

Day 6 (Sept 21)– Apex Mountain and Nickle Plate Nordic Center, 30km, 1,250m

Day 7 (Sept 22)– Naramata and Penticton, 47km, 1,600m

BC Bike Race started off exploring B.C.’s coast, from Vancouver Island to the Sunshine Coast and up to Whister. While the location is new, the event’s goal remains the same. To showcase the best selection of B.C. singletrack in fun and challenging event format.

Working with the local clubs and regional expertise, the BC Bike Race is excited to continue its evolution and journey, sharing all that makes BC one of the greatest mountain bike destinations in the world. All of us are truly fortunate to live in a time where the bikes are at the pinnacle of our short history and the trail inventory beyond our wildest expectations. Mountain Biking and singletrack development has been a growing piece of community pride within each town in British Columbia, and it would be nearly impossible in one current lifetime to actually ride every trail, but we are certainly going to try.

