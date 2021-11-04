BC Bike Race sets 2022 dates for return to Okanagan

After over a decade on Canada’s wet west coast, BC Bike Race moved to its new South Okanagan home for 2021. Penticton, B.C. welcomed the classic mountain bike stage race with warm, sunny fall weather and excellent singletrack, opening a new chapter in the BCBR story.

Vancouver Island’s greasy roots were replaced with the rocks, dirt and exposed slabs of the drier central B.C. climate. A day exploring the summit of Apex Mountain Resort added an adventure element to the race before ending on two perfect loamy stretches of singletrack descending.

With organizers working hard to get the event back on the calendar after two hard years, and to keep the race’s friendly feel consistent with snacks and a beer garden, BCBR 2021 was a welcome return to racing for many riders. Some travelled from as far as Dubai, Germany and Mexico, drawn by the chance to sample a new flavour of B.C. singletrack.

While the location may be new, 2021 BC Bike Race showed that the vibe, and good times, of the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience” transferred seamlessly to the race’s new home.

If you want to take part when BC Bike Race returns to the Okanagan in 2022, registration is now open.

2021 BC Bike Race