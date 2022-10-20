Big hits and wild tricks from practice sessions at Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is just one day away. After spending the start of the week digging new lines in a classic venue, riders are starting to piece together their lines for Friday’s competition.

Here’s a hint at what’s to come on Friday, Oct. 21 from Virgin Utah. Tune in live on Red Bull TV to watch in Canada.

In a rare instance of Brandon Semenuk taking cues from another rider, the four-time Rampage winner borrowed a page from Tom van Steenbergen’s book with an extremely technical caveman drop out of the start arch. Semenuk ups the anti with a near-vertical runout, which should make for a thrilling start to his run if he does it again on Friday.

Kurt Sorge is the first rider with three Rampage wins. Brandon Semenuk’s since joined that club, and moved on to take a fourth, but Sorge is back for 2022 to take his swing at another win.

Brett Rheeder is at his first Rampage since 2019 and already throwing big tricks in practice.

Rheeder’s sharing parts of his line with Tyler McCaul, including this techy, exposed drop in.

Alex Volokhov is at his first Rampage as a rider after several years digging. He’s sharing a line with Kurt Sorge this year.

Tom van Steenbergen is back at Rampage, miraculously, after a nearly career-ending crash at the 2021 event. The Canadian is already stomping huge hits like it’s nothing at all.

DJ Brandt is hitting a huge 360 drop as part of his run.

Past-winner Andreu Lacondeguy is looking as deadly as ever with huge extension on tricks in practice already.

And some big connections on a very exposed ridge line from Tyler McCaul, a perpetual threat to take this year’s win.