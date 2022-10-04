Brandon Semenuk’s historic Red Bull Rampage history re-told in ‘Steps to the Top’

Red Bull Rampage is coming back for another year of huge jumps and steep cliff-lines in Utah. One rider that’s had a monumental impact on the freeride event is Canada’s Brandon Semenuk.

Over the course of 10 appearances – and an unmatched four wins – Semenuk has recorded a long list of accomplishments, firsts and astounding feats. In Steps to the Top, that individual contribution to the history of Red Bull Rampage is explored.

Rampage is only one part of Semenuk’s storied career. But his participation at the event is, on its own, enough for its own special feature.

Steps to the Top – Brandon Semenuk at Red Bull Rampage

What’s SRAM say about the sensational Canadian?

Brandon Semenuk’s journey as a cyclist has been one of exploration and innovation. He continues to melt all expectations of what’s even possible on a mountain bike, while pushing the boundaries of freeriding, slopestyle, dirt jumping, and trail riding. As a creative force, everything he puts down is pragmatic, enchanting, and done with intent, leaving his fans and other competing athletes in awe. Brandon’s biggest moments in mountain biking have come from his ability to combine technical riding innovation, with his own conceptual creativity and athletic prowess. His process often goes unseen, but the results continue to inspire us.

These are Brandon’s steps to the top at the Red Bull Rampage.