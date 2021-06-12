Bosnan perfect in Leogang season opener

Returns, redemption and, for Troy Brosnan, perfection Leogang. A thrilling start to the 2021 downhill World Cup series witnessed the return of big names, plenty of drama on course, and a fantastic performance by Canyon Factory Racing’s Australian in Austria.

Canadians in Austria

Finn Iles was flying through the high-speed top half of Leogang’s course. The Canadian national champion looked mostly clean, just getting hung up slightly lower down. Iles slots into 14th, a solid start to the first World Cup of 2021. Mark Wallace, fourth in the mud here last year, rode cleanly to finish 18th.

Eliot Jamieson finished 46th and Lucas Cruz 53rd. Excellent progress up through the elite ranks for the two young Norco Factory Racing riders.

Elite Men – Brosnan’s perfection

Troy Brosnan (Canyon Factory Racing) rolled into Saturday with all eyes on him. After a massive 6-second winning margin in qualifying, the pressure was on to repeat in finals.

First, though, it was Amaury Pierron setting the early marker. The Commencal/Muc-Off rider is back after nearly two years away due to injury, and wasted no time adjusting to race speed. Pierron flew through Leogang’s steep, root-strewn woods and onto the hot seat. He would stay there for over an hour, as rider after rider failed to match his time.

Reece Wilson, world champion in Leogang in 2020, came close. The Scottish Trek Factory Racing rider set a blazing time through the steeps, but couldn’t match Pierron’s time on the flat sections.

It was Thibault Daprela, though, putting down an absolutely wild ride to take over the race lead. One big mistake in the woods barely slowed the young Frenchman down, finishing 0.2 seconds ahead of his Commencal/Muc-Off teammate.

Then came Troy. Brosnan rode conservatively through the top half of the course, saving energy for what came next. Flawless through the lower woods, the Australian floated over roots and across muddy cambers.

Green by 1.235 seconds, Troy Brosnan takes his first World Cup win since 2007.

“It was so dry and the wind was insane at the top,” Brosnan said of his race run. “After qualifying, I was just so happy and confident. It feels good to be back on the pace.”

Daprela, a two-time junior world champion already making his mark on the elites, said his run was a little more wild than planned. “I did a good top section and then I jumped the wrong jump,” the French rider said, referring to the unnatural triple that he was the only rider to attempt. “In the woods, I was no fast but not enough. I am so young, so it is good to be second.”

Amaury Pierron places third, world champion Reece Wilson fourth and Benoit Coulanges (Dorval) makes his first World Cup podium appearance in fifth.

Elite Women

In the elite women’s race, hometown hero Vali Höll (RockShox Trek) came in with the pressure of fastest qualifying time, and the Austrian fans at one of the first live-audience races since last March.

The women’s race was marred by crashes, with the track still much wetter and muddier than a few hours later for the men. Favourites Tahnée Seagrave, Myriam Nicole and Marine Cabirou all slid out in the woods, losing time.

Camille Blanache (Dorval AM Commencal) showed up in Austria intent on showing her world championship win there in 2020 was no fluke. The Swiss racer rode clean and fast, never giving up time. Balanche claims her first World Cup win on the same track where she earned her rainbow jersey.

“I had a a really, really good run and I could keep my foot on the pedal the whole run,” Balanche said after the race. “I knew Vali was really fast and I guess I was lucky that she crashed. I had a really good feeling in training. I was so confident coming to Leogang because I love this track.”

For Höll, twice junior world champion, her hometown track was another learning experience. At 2020 world championships, intended to be her arrival in the elite ranks, the Austrian crashed and broke her ankle. The lessons continued in 2021, with the young rider crashing on the final corner before the finish line while in the race lead. Höll recovered to cross the finish line second.

“It is my first elite World Cup so second is sick, but I messed it up so bad the last corner before the finish,” said Höll, who is still just 19 years old. “Last year as well I crashed out (World Championships). Maybe it is a good sign and I need to wait a bit. I am just going to work harder and harder until it is done.”

Monika Hrastnik (Dorval AM Commencal) rode to third, Marine Cabirou fourth and Tahnée Seagrave fifth at World Cup #1 in Austria.