Essential viewing: Brandon Semenuk in “Cascade”

Brandon Semenuk is back with his latest opus, Cascade. It’s billed as a Masterclass is trail-bike riding. The globe-trotting Whistler freerider is sticking close to home for this one, filming in the lush green forests of B.C.

We’ve all seen the ads for “Masterclass” featuring famous chefs, directors and actors offering to make you the next greatest chef, director or actor.

This … isn’t quite that.

What Semenuk does in Cascade, as most things the B.C. freerider does, looks both effortless and impossible at the same time. So smooth it looks casual. So far from the realm of what the rest of would consider possible that it’s hard to believe Semenuk finds it easy.

In Cascade, Brandon Semenuk isn’t showing us how to do this at home, in three easy steps. He’s opening a new window to what is possible on a bike.

As with each of his video releases, the results are riveting.

Brandon Semenuk: Cascade

More from Red Bull:

“Big bikes, small bikes, hardtail or full suspension… Brandon Semenuk holds a style Ph.D. on all of them. Cascade takes us deep into the forests of British Columbia where the Canadian slopestyle star has been ripping on his trail bike lately. ”