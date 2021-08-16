Braydon Bringhurst celebrates the Minion’s 20th in “Fluid”
Showing off what Maxxis' venerable 20-year-old tread makes possiblePhoto by: Maxxis YouTube
Maxxis is celebrating the 20th birthday of one of mountain biking’s most venerable tires: the Minion DHF.
To help mark the anniversary, Maxxis tapped Braydon Bringhurst to show off what the tire makes possible.
Bringhurst heads to Eagle, Idaho, with a Minion-equipped Canyon Spectral to carve corners and get airborne on the classic tire.
Braydon Bringhurst: Fluid