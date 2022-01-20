Brett Rheeder leaves Trek after nine years

Canadian slopestyle icon Brett Rheeder announced today his path is splitting from long-time sponsor Trek Bikes. That means the Red Bull Rampage winner will be on a new bike for the first time in nine years.

Rheeder started started riding in Mt. Albert, Ont. and grew into one of the sports biggest stars with Trek. Leaving the brand after nearly a decade wasn’t an easy choice.

“After making one of the toughest decisions of my career, I’m announcing today that I’ll be parting ways with Trek Bikes to ride with another brand for the future,” Rheeder announced. “Riding for Trek was my dream come true, being scouted and chosen to ride for this company by some of the best in the sport was the greatest achievement possible for someone like my 19 year old self. As time has gone on (9 years to be exact) my life, dreams and goals have changed and I’m excited for what’s to come. Time to flip the page to a new chapter.”

Andrew Shandro, a fellow Canadian that moved from athlete to athlete management with Trek, reflected on Rheeder’s incredible accomplishments while with the brand.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Brett for the past nine years. It’s unbelievable to see what he has accomplished competing on the FMB Tour, winning numerous events and overalls,” Shandro says. “The battles that he had on the slope course drew us all in as fans of the sport.”

The Ontario rider, who now lives in B.C.’s Okanagan region, has an incredible list of contest wins and video parts. He is the only four-time FMB Slopestyle World Tour Champion, an X-Games winner and a seven-time Crankworx winner. Among these accomplishments, it’s Rheeder’s 2018 Red Bull Rampage win that Shandro says stands out most.

“As impressive as the slope comps wins were, I think his biggest achievement as an athlete was winning Red Bull Rampage. Knowing where Brett grew up with no real mountains to speak of, learning and progressing his riding in an indoor park is hard to imagine. We are going to miss Brett, but we wish him the best with his new bike partner.”

There is no news yet on where Rheeder is headed. The Canadian announced earlier he is stepping away from competition to focus on other projects. His latest video production, and last with Trek, is the astounding visual feat Continuum.