Caleb Holonko does it again in ‘In The Know’

Late in 2022, Caleb Holonko announced his arrival with Lights Out. That film saw him flip the scrip on several iconic Sea-to-Sky features and instantly established the born-and-raised North Van rider as one of Canada’s most talented freeriders. For In the Know, Holonko stays close to home. Holonko checks off North Shore classics and builds some of his own.

Of course, riding like this doesn’t happen overnight. Those paying attention know Holonko’s been on the scene, digging and riding B.C.’s woods for years now. In the Know isn’t a new rider landing on the scene. It is Holonko getting the long-overdue recognition and support he deserves.

In the Know: Caleb Holonko

What’s SRAM say about Caleb Holonko in In the Know?

To create something is to know it. For Caleb things are simple: No Dig, No Ride. Caleb grew up in North Vancouver on Mt. Fromme, one of three mountains that make up “The Shore”, the birthplace of modern freeride. When he wasn’t playing hockey, he would dedicate every spare minute of sunlight and some of the darkness to building and riding the trails. Calebs knowledge he gained through the years now serve as a platform for him to push himself and the trails around him.