Canadian Enduro League reveals 2024 calendar

The We Are One Canadian Enduro League is back, and looking a little different, for 2024. Canada’s national enduro series is slimming down to just four race weekends for the coming year. Each of those race weekends, though, will be a bit more of an event than just a race.

The 2024 Canadian Enduro League kicks off with a big long-weekend race at Harper Mountain, above Kamloops, B.C. on May 24-26. The classic enduro venue will bring fast trails and good times to kick off the season.

From Harper, CEL heads east to Revelstoke for the Western Enduro Cup on July 6-7. Eastern Enduro Cup is next, way out in Bromont, Que. The CEL returns to Bromont on August 9-11 after a fantastic stop there in 2023.

In a grand finale, Canadian enduro national championships will land at Sun Peaks Resort on September 20-22. Sun Peaks was one of the biggest stops in the 2023 series. For 2024, it steps up to be the championship event. The Canadian Enduro organizers were the first to put on an enduro national championship event, way back before Cycling Canada or the UCI were involved in sanctioning the sport. The series hosted the first sanctioned championships in 2019 and co-hosted last year’s champinships with Crankworx. Crankworx has backed out of hosting nationals in 2024, leaving Cycling Canada looking for a venue. CEL appears to be going ahead and claiming nationals status while official santioning status remains to be determined.

While CEL hosted a huge list of races over several months in 2023, 2024 is focusing more on making each race an event.

“Each weekend will be bigger and better than ever. Each weekend will be a festival-style event, bringing more fun for everyone,” CEL posted in its race announcement. “Think enduro, air dh, slalom, hill climb challenges, or all of the above. One weekend, more bikes, and more stoke!”

Registration for the 2024 We Are One Canadian Enduro League opens Friday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

2024 We Are One Canadian Enduro League

May 24-26 – Harper Mountain (Kamloops, B.C.)

July 6-7 – Revelstoke, B.C. – Western Enduro Cup

August 9-11 – Bromont, Que. – Eastern Enduro Cup

September 20-22 – Sun Peaks (Kamloops, B.C.) – Canadian Enduro Championships