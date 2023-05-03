Canadian Enduro League launches 2023 season at Vedder Mountain

The new Canadian Enduro League celebrated its first event of the year with unreal dirt and refreshed trails, courtesy of Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association (FVMBA), at Vedder Mountain over the weekend.

Emmy Lan (Forbidden Synthesis) and Carter Krasny (Transition) earned the first wins of 2023, and the first under the We Are One Canadian Enduro League banner.

Elly Hoskin earns the under-17 women's win. Photo: Sara Kempner / CEL Carter Krasny takes the pro men's win. Photo: Sara Kempner / CEL Pro Women's podium from CEL Vedder Mountain Pro Men's podium from CEL Vedder Mountain

Pro Men and Women

Vedder Mountain’s mix of steep techy chutes and high speed flow is always a crowd favourite. The weather cooperated to deliver excellent race conditions, starting CEL on a high note.

Emmy Lan, the defending Enduro World Series (now Enduro World Cup) u21 champion won the pro women’s race ahead of Jennifer McHugh and Keira Flanagan.

Krasny took a narrow win ahead of Nick McLeod (Dunbar/Corsa) in the pro men’s race. McLeod finished just 0.5 seconds ahead of third-place racer, Emmett Hancock (Rocky Mountain/Race Face)

Lief Roders cuts it close to one of Vedder's huge trees. Photo: Sara Kempner / CEL Elly Hoskin earns the under-17 women's win. Photo: Sara Kempner / CEL Under-21 Men's podium from CEL Vedder Mountain Under-23 Women's podium from CEL Vedder Mountain

Under-21 racing

In the under-21 racing, Elly Hoskin (Corsa/Dunbar) and Lief Rogers (Giant Canada) earned the first CEL wins of 2023. Both riders arrived in the Fraser Valley hot off of strong finishes in the Enduro World Cup’s southern hemisphere stops.

Hoskin was joined on the u21 women’s podium by Geza Rodgers and Jade Blouin-Comeau.

In the u21 men’s race, Rodgers was flanked by Zachary Rebit and Garrett Davies.

FVMBA was the We Are One Canadian Enduro League’s local partner for the Vedder Mountain race. For the Association’s hard work leading into the event, CEL donated more than $4,500 to the FVMBA.

Canadian Enduro League racing heads to the Okanagan next for the sold-out Fire in the Mountains Enduro in Kelowna, B.C. on May 14th.

2023 We Are One Canadian Enduro League: Rd. #1 – Vedder Mountain

Full results: 2023 Canadian Enduro League – Vedder Mountain