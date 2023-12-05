Canadian Rockies 24 builds momentum into third year

If Cory Wallace knows anything, it’s 24-hour racing. The five-time WEMBO 24-Hour Solo World Champion is planning on returning to his home province for another year on the other side of the race tape, hosting the Canadian Rockies 24 in Canmore, Alta.

With Wallace at the helm, the event promises to be a mix of challenging and fun. Sounds like, with the end of Rundel’s Renge and two successful years of Canadian Rockies 24, registration for the event’s third year is heating up.

If you missed the 2023 edition, here’s our recap of what went down in Canmore.

Here’s what co-counder, and now five-time WEMBO 24-Hour Solo World Champion Cory Wallace has to say about the 2024 event:

After a successful second edition of the Canadian Rockies 24 we are fired up to be heading into the 3rd edition of this Team and Solo 24 Hour mountain bike race happening in Canmore, Alberta this coming July 27-28th 2024!

Looking for a fun weekend with your buddies out racing, chilling, and soaking in the Rockies? We got you covered with various team options from 2 to 10 riders. Looking for a proper adrenaline rush and a character testing challenge, we got that covered with the 24HR solo options.

With the towering mountains above, world class trails, and free camping in a beautiful location during peak tourist season, it is an action packed weekend you don’t want to miss.

The registration will be capped at 500 riders. Solo registrations have already surpassed last years total and the team spots are starting to fill up fast.

For more information and to register visit the race website at canadianrockies24.com. To stay up to date on race happenings, follow the Rockies24 Instagram and facebook channels @canadian_rockies24.

Early bird registration for the 2024 Canadian Rockies 24 ends December 18, 2023.