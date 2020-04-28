Canadian XCO national championships postponed

As the conavirus outbreak rolls on, Cycling Canada is continuing to update its recommendations for riders and race organizers across the country. In its latest update, Canada’s governing body for cycling has decided to postpone cross country national championships. Several other downhill and cross country Canada Cup rounds have also been postponed or cancelled.

Cross country national championships were scheduled to take place at Hardwood Ski & Bike on July 11-12. Cycling Canada is now working with the event organizers to find a new date for the XCO championships.

Cycling Canada had already suspended a large part of the domestic race calendar. The latest update recommends postponing or cancelling any events scheduled on or before June 6, 2020. Cycling Canada’s next update is scheduled for May 25, when it will update its recommendations for events beyond June 6.

RELATED: Updated: 2020 Canadian national mountain bike calendar

XCO nationals returned to Ontario in 2019. With nationals contested close to their respective home towns, Peter Disera and Emily Batty both extended their domination of the elite category national championships. Batty won her fourth straight elite title. Peter Disera won his third straight elite men’s title.

Affected Canada Cup XCO and Downhill rounds

In addition to XCO national championships, several Canada Cup rounds have now been cancelled or postponed. Canmore, Alta, (June 13-14), Baie-St-Paul, Que. (May 30-31) XCO rounds are both postponed. Sherbrooke, Que. Canada Cup XCO is cancelled for 2020. Mont Tremblant, Que. and Victoria, B.C. had already cancelled scheduled events.

For downhill, the Mont Tremblant Canada Cup will not take place in 2020. Silverstar Canada Cup DH has also been cancelled. The Panorama round has been postponed, with a new date still pending.

The complete, updated Canadian national series calendar, including XCO, downhill and enduro, is here.