Canadians start XC season strong in Europe

As we inch closer to World Cup season – and Olympic qualification for Canada’s Tokyo hopefuls – the XCO racing season is ramping up in intensity. This weekend saw some more big results for Canadians including the first race of 2020 for several Pivot Cycles-OTE riders. While some results were good, the weekend also saw a bit of mechanical misfortune for Emily Batty in Spain.

Jenn Jackson continues charging in Greece

Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) found more success as she wrapped up her campaign in Greece. While the rest of Norco Factory Team headed home after Salamina Epic Cup #3, Jackson stayed behind to race the single day UCI C1 race. It proved to be a great choice, as Jackson rode to fourth place. U.S. Olympic hopeful Erin Huck to the win in the elite women’s race.

Jackson’s fourth place in Salaminia Epic Cup #4 adds to three more top-10 finishes in the Greek mountain bike series. With all four events being ranked UCI C1 or S1 events, the Ontario racer walks away with a solid boost to her UCI point tally.

Leandré Bouchard’s speedy 2020 debut in Spain

Leandré Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) was the top ranked Canadian at the Copa Catalana International, a UCI HC cross country race in Banyoles, Spain. It was the 2016 Olympian’s first race appearance in 2020. Bouchard was an impressive 14th place against a stacked field of World Cup talent. Brasilian World Cup winner Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Team) won the Spanish event. He was joined on the podium by French riders Victor Koretzky and Jordan Sarrou.

Marc-Andre Fortier, Bouchard’s teammate on Pivot Cycles-OTE was the next fastest Canadian in the elite men’s race in 43rd. He was followed by Victor Verreault in 63rd.

It was also the first appearance in Pivot Cycles-OTE colours for Bouchard’s new teammate, Gunnar Holmgren. The Ontario racer finished 92nd after battling through a gargantuan elite men’s field. The massive Copa Catalana International has 117 racers finish on the lead lap of 205 riders who finished the race. 228 started the event.

Batty battles through mechanicals in Spain

After a strong start to her season at the Mediterranean Epic, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) had to fight back from a mechanical disaster at the Copa Catalana International. Batty had moved up from a third row start to a top-10 position early on in the elite women’s race. A snapped chain halted her forward progress, leaving her running to the tech zone.

Batty battled back to finish 35th in the UCI HC cross country event. While Batty struggled the race was won by her Trek Factory Racing teammate Evie Richards. The two will team up this weekend to race the Cyprus Sunshine Cup stage race.

Sidney McGill (Pedalheads Race Room) earned another strong early-season result. The Edmontonian was 48th at the Copa Catalana.

Kate Courtney wins season opener in Cyprus

Kate Courtney made the most of her first racing appearance in 2020. After being injured at the Tokyo Olympic preview event in the fall, the American World Cup winner and 2018 world champion appears to be back in top form. Courtney won the Lythrodontas MTB 2020 out of a small women’s field in Cyprus over the weekend.