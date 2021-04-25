Carter Woods flies into top-10 at Italian XCO race

Vancouver Island’s Carter Woods is off to a stellar start to his season, landing in the top-10 at the MTB Ca’Neva Trophy. The Italian C.2 XCO is Woods’ first race of 2021.

While several Norco Factory Team racers – and Emilly Johnston – were able to get late entries to an Austrian HC race last weekend, Ca’Neva Trophy is the first time this year the entire squad’s lined up for a race.

Woods wasted no time, riding in the top-five early on in the race. The 19-year-old Canadian would finish the in seventh, one spot behind U.S. national champion Christopher Blevins, and one spot in front of German World cup veteran Manuel Fumic. It’s a phenomenal start for the young Norco Factory Team rider.

While Ca’Neva Trophy is a C.2. race, its proximity to this year’s first World Cup meant a heavyweight field of top names showed up to race. Filippo Colombo (Absolute-Absalon), the rising Swiss star, escaped from world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) and former u23 world champion Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing).

On the women’s side, Lena Gerault of France beat Austrian Laura Stigger (Specialized), the 2018 junior road and mountain bike world champion. Chiara Teocchi finished third.

Canadians in Italy

Carter Woods wasn’t the only Canadian on a good day. National champion Peter Disera followed close behind in 12th. Quinton Disera followed in 19th and Andrew L’Esperance in 27th. Haley Smith and Sean Fincham had less luck, both dropping out of their respective races.

Results – MTB Ca’Neva Trophy (Italy) – Elite Women

Elite Men

1 COLOMBO Filippo SUI ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC 01:39:16.9 2 SARROU Jordan FRA SPECIALIZED RACING 01:39:27.2 3 HATHERLY Alan RSA CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING 01:39:59.7 4 ANDREASSEN Simon DEN CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING 01:40:23.1 5 KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard ITA SPECIALIZED RACING 01:40:27.5 6 BLEVINS Christopher USA TRINITY RACING MTB 01:41:03.4 7 WOODS Carter CAN NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 01:41:11.8 8 FUMIC Manuel GER CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING 01:41:22.4 9 ŠKARNITZL Jan CZE CYKLOSTAR TREK PIRELLI 01:41:29.9 10 BERTOLINI Gioele ITA TRINX FACTORY TEAM 01:43:22.7 11 VITTONE Andreas Emanuele ITA KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM 01:43:32.1 12 DISERA Peter CAN NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 01:43:33.6 13 MARKT Karl AUT TREK | VAUDE 01:44:23.0 14 DE FROIDMONT Pierre BEL BH – WALLONIE MTB TEAM 01:44:33.4 15 BIRCHILL Harry GBR 01:44:45.9 19 DISERA Quinton CAN NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 01:45:31.2 27 L’ESPERANCE Andrew CAN 01:48:48.6

Sean Fincham – DNF

Elite Women

1 GERAULT Lena FRA VCA ANJOS ASTERION 01:22:41.0 2 STIGGER Laura AUT SPECIALIZED RACING 01:22:51.4 3 TEOCCHI Chiara ITA TRINITY RACING MTB 01:23:13.7 4 MICHIELS Githa BEL 01:23:38.6 5 LECHNER Eva ITA TRINX FACTORY TEAM 01:24:45.7 6 SPECIA Giada ITA KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM 01:24:51.9 7 LILL Candice RSA 01:25:01.7 8 TOVO Marika ITA KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM 01:25:10.4 9 LAST Annie GBR 01:25:11.4 10 CLAUZEL Hélène FRA CUBE PRO FERMETURES SEFIC 01:25:19.5 11 BATTEN Haley USA TRINITY RACING MTB 01:25:34.4 12 ČÁBELICKÁ Jitka CZE GAPP SYSTEM – KOLOFIX MTB RACING TEAM 01:27:05.1 13 SHORT Isla GBR 01:27:11.6 14 WIEDMANN Tamara AUT 01:29:15.1 15 SPIELMANN Anna AUT KTM FACTORY MTB TEAM 01:29:53.3

Haley Smith – DNF

Replay – MTB Ca’Neva Trophy (Italy) – Elite Women

Race organizers Italia Bike Cup posted full live coverage of both elite races, so you can watch the replay below. It’s a bit spotty, and not exactly Red Bull World Cup coverage, but some is in English and you can catch glimpses of Woods mixing it up with World Cup winner Gerhard Kerschbaumer and the Norco Factory Team debuting its new colours.

Replay – MTB Ca’Neva Trophy (Italy) – Elite Men