Carter Woods flies into top-10 at Italian XCO race
Results and full replay from MTB Ca'Neva Trophy
Vancouver Island’s Carter Woods is off to a stellar start to his season, landing in the top-10 at the MTB Ca’Neva Trophy. The Italian C.2 XCO is Woods’ first race of 2021.
While several Norco Factory Team racers – and Emilly Johnston – were able to get late entries to an Austrian HC race last weekend, Ca’Neva Trophy is the first time this year the entire squad’s lined up for a race.
Woods wasted no time, riding in the top-five early on in the race. The 19-year-old Canadian would finish the in seventh, one spot behind U.S. national champion Christopher Blevins, and one spot in front of German World cup veteran Manuel Fumic. It’s a phenomenal start for the young Norco Factory Team rider.
While Ca’Neva Trophy is a C.2. race, its proximity to this year’s first World Cup meant a heavyweight field of top names showed up to race. Filippo Colombo (Absolute-Absalon), the rising Swiss star, escaped from world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) and former u23 world champion Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing).
On the women’s side, Lena Gerault of France beat Austrian Laura Stigger (Specialized), the 2018 junior road and mountain bike world champion. Chiara Teocchi finished third.
Canadians in Italy
Carter Woods wasn’t the only Canadian on a good day. National champion Peter Disera followed close behind in 12th. Quinton Disera followed in 19th and Andrew L’Esperance in 27th. Haley Smith and Sean Fincham had less luck, both dropping out of their respective races.
Results – MTB Ca’Neva Trophy (Italy) – Elite Women
Elite Men
|1
|COLOMBO Filippo
|
SUI
|ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC
|01:39:16.9
|2
|SARROU Jordan
|
FRA
|SPECIALIZED RACING
|01:39:27.2
|3
|HATHERLY Alan
|
RSA
|CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING
|01:39:59.7
|4
|ANDREASSEN Simon
|
DEN
|CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING
|01:40:23.1
|5
|KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard
|
ITA
|SPECIALIZED RACING
|01:40:27.5
|6
|BLEVINS Christopher
|
USA
|TRINITY RACING MTB
|01:41:03.4
|7
|WOODS Carter
|
CAN
|NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC
|01:41:11.8
|8
|FUMIC Manuel
|
GER
|CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING
|01:41:22.4
|9
|ŠKARNITZL Jan
|
CZE
|CYKLOSTAR TREK PIRELLI
|01:41:29.9
|10
|BERTOLINI Gioele
|
ITA
|TRINX FACTORY TEAM
|01:43:22.7
|11
|VITTONE Andreas Emanuele
|
ITA
|KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM
|01:43:32.1
|12
|DISERA Peter
|
CAN
|NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC
|01:43:33.6
|13
|MARKT Karl
|
AUT
|TREK | VAUDE
|01:44:23.0
|14
|DE FROIDMONT Pierre
|
BEL
|BH – WALLONIE MTB TEAM
|01:44:33.4
|15
|BIRCHILL Harry
|
GBR
|01:44:45.9
|19
|DISERA Quinton
|
CAN
|NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC
|01:45:31.2
|27
|L’ESPERANCE Andrew
|
CAN
|01:48:48.6
Sean Fincham – DNF
Elite Women
|1
|GERAULT Lena
|
FRA
|VCA ANJOS ASTERION
|01:22:41.0
|2
|STIGGER Laura
|
AUT
|SPECIALIZED RACING
|01:22:51.4
|3
|TEOCCHI Chiara
|
ITA
|TRINITY RACING MTB
|01:23:13.7
|4
|MICHIELS Githa
|
BEL
|01:23:38.6
|5
|LECHNER Eva
|
ITA
|TRINX FACTORY TEAM
|01:24:45.7
|6
|SPECIA Giada
|
ITA
|KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM
|01:24:51.9
|7
|LILL Candice
|
RSA
|01:25:01.7
|8
|TOVO Marika
|
ITA
|KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM
|01:25:10.4
|9
|LAST Annie
|
GBR
|01:25:11.4
|10
|CLAUZEL Hélène
|
FRA
|CUBE PRO FERMETURES SEFIC
|01:25:19.5
|11
|BATTEN Haley
|
USA
|TRINITY RACING MTB
|01:25:34.4
|12
|ČÁBELICKÁ Jitka
|
CZE
|GAPP SYSTEM – KOLOFIX MTB RACING TEAM
|01:27:05.1
|13
|SHORT Isla
|
GBR
|01:27:11.6
|14
|WIEDMANN Tamara
|
AUT
|01:29:15.1
|15
|SPIELMANN Anna
|
AUT
|KTM FACTORY MTB TEAM
|01:29:53.3
Haley Smith – DNF
Replay – MTB Ca’Neva Trophy (Italy) – Elite Women
Race organizers Italia Bike Cup posted full live coverage of both elite races, so you can watch the replay below. It’s a bit spotty, and not exactly Red Bull World Cup coverage, but some is in English and you can catch glimpses of Woods mixing it up with World Cup winner Gerhard Kerschbaumer and the Norco Factory Team debuting its new colours.