Canadians get first taste of European XCO racing in 2021

World Cup cross country season is just a month away, and already several Canadian athletes are in Europe testing out their race legs. Select Norco Factory Team racers, and young B.C. racer Emilly Johnston, are at the Haiming XCO race in Austria this Sunday.

Haiming is an HC event, the highest ranking below World Cup. With a very strong start list, it is one of the last chances to test training before the first World Cup.

Albstadt, Germany kicks off 2021 World Cup racing on May 8-9.

In the elite men’s race, Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) finished 29th, the top Canadian. The Race was won by Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus-RN Swiss Bike Team), with Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM Racing) in second.

On the women’s side, Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) showed early form, taking the win. Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing) finished 39th. The 19-year-old is racing with the UCI Cycling Centre. Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) made a short notice trip to Austria finishing 42nd.

Results: Haiming XCO (HC) – Austria – April 18, 2021

Elite Women

1 TERPSTRA Anne NED GHOST FACTORY RACING 1:31:26 2 TAUBER Anne NED CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM 1:32:03 3 STIGGER Laura AUT SPECIALIZED RACING 1:32:29 4 MITTERWALLNER Mona AUT TREK | VAUDE 1:33:57 5 GERAULT Lena FRA VCA ANJOS ASTERION 1:34:19 6 COURTNEY Kate USA SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 1:34:36 7 KELLER Alessandra SUI THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM 1:34:43 8 FREI Sina SUI SPECIALIZED RACING 1:35:02 9 BELOMOINA Yana UKR CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM 1:35:07 10 RICHARDS Evie GBR TREK FACTORY RACING XC 1:35:15

Elite Men