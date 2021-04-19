Home > MTB

Canadians get first taste of European XCO racing in 2021

Stacked field shows up for pre-World Cup tune-up

Norco Factory Team XC Andy Vathis Photo by: Andy Vathis / Norco Factory Team
April 19, 2021

World Cup cross country season is just a month away, and already several Canadian athletes are in Europe testing out their race legs. Select Norco Factory Team racers, and young B.C. racer Emilly Johnston, are at the Haiming XCO race in Austria this Sunday.

Haiming is an HC event, the highest ranking below World Cup. With a very strong start list, it is one of the last chances to test training before the first World Cup.

Albstadt, Germany kicks off 2021 World Cup racing on May 8-9.

In the elite men’s race, Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) finished 29th, the top Canadian. The Race was won by Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus-RN Swiss Bike Team), with Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM Racing) in second.

On the women’s side, Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) showed early form, taking the win. Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing) finished 39th. The 19-year-old is racing with the UCI Cycling Centre. Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) made a short notice trip to Austria finishing 42nd.

Results: Haiming XCO (HC) – Austria – April 18, 2021

Elite Women
1 TERPSTRA Anne
NED
 GHOST FACTORY RACING 1:31:26
2 TAUBER Anne
NED
 CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM 1:32:03
3 STIGGER Laura
AUT
 SPECIALIZED RACING 1:32:29
4 MITTERWALLNER Mona
AUT
 TREK | VAUDE 1:33:57
5 GERAULT Lena
FRA
 VCA ANJOS ASTERION 1:34:19
6 COURTNEY Kate
USA
 SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 1:34:36
7 KELLER Alessandra
SUI
 THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM 1:34:43
8 FREI Sina
SUI
 SPECIALIZED RACING 1:35:02
9 BELOMOINA Yana
UKR
 CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM 1:35:07
10 RICHARDS Evie
GBR
 TREK FACTORY RACING XC 1:35:15
Elite Men
1 FLUECKIGER Mathias
SUI
 THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM 1:29:19
2 SCHURTER Nino
SUI
 SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 1:29:24
3 CINK Ondřej
CZE
 KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM 1:29:31
4 CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini
DEN
 CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM 1:29:52
5 FORSTER Lars
SUI
 SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 1:30:01
6 PHILIPP Antoine
FRA
 GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 1:31:13
7 BRANDL Maximilian
GER
 LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM 1:31:27
8 BRAIDOT Luca
ITA
 SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM 1:31:30
9 OLIVER Ben
NZL
 1:31:36
10 ANDREASSEN Simon
DEN
 CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING 1:31:51