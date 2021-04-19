Canadians get first taste of European XCO racing in 2021
Stacked field shows up for pre-World Cup tune-upPhoto by: Andy Vathis / Norco Factory Team
World Cup cross country season is just a month away, and already several Canadian athletes are in Europe testing out their race legs. Select Norco Factory Team racers, and young B.C. racer Emilly Johnston, are at the Haiming XCO race in Austria this Sunday.
Haiming is an HC event, the highest ranking below World Cup. With a very strong start list, it is one of the last chances to test training before the first World Cup.
Albstadt, Germany kicks off 2021 World Cup racing on May 8-9.
In the elite men’s race, Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) finished 29th, the top Canadian. The Race was won by Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus-RN Swiss Bike Team), with Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM Racing) in second.
On the women’s side, Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) showed early form, taking the win. Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing) finished 39th. The 19-year-old is racing with the UCI Cycling Centre. Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) made a short notice trip to Austria finishing 42nd.
Results: Haiming XCO (HC) – Austria – April 18, 2021
Elite Women
|1
|TERPSTRA Anne
|
NED
|GHOST FACTORY RACING
|1:31:26
|2
|TAUBER Anne
|
NED
|CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
|1:32:03
|3
|STIGGER Laura
|
AUT
|SPECIALIZED RACING
|1:32:29
|4
|MITTERWALLNER Mona
|
AUT
|TREK | VAUDE
|1:33:57
|5
|GERAULT Lena
|
FRA
|VCA ANJOS ASTERION
|1:34:19
|6
|COURTNEY Kate
|
USA
|SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
|1:34:36
|7
|KELLER Alessandra
|
SUI
|THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM
|1:34:43
|8
|FREI Sina
|
SUI
|SPECIALIZED RACING
|1:35:02
|9
|BELOMOINA Yana
|
UKR
|CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
|1:35:07
|10
|RICHARDS Evie
|
GBR
|TREK FACTORY RACING XC
|1:35:15
Elite Men
|1
|FLUECKIGER Mathias
|
SUI
|THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM
|1:29:19
|2
|SCHURTER Nino
|
SUI
|SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
|1:29:24
|3
|CINK Ondřej
|
CZE
|KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM
|1:29:31
|4
|CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini
|
DEN
|CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM
|1:29:52
|5
|FORSTER Lars
|
SUI
|SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM
|1:30:01
|6
|PHILIPP Antoine
|
FRA
|GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|1:31:13
|7
|BRANDL Maximilian
|
GER
|LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM
|1:31:27
|8
|BRAIDOT Luca
|
ITA
|SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM
|1:31:30
|9
|OLIVER Ben
|
NZL
|1:31:36
|10
|ANDREASSEN Simon
|
DEN
|CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING
|1:31:51