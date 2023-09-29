Chaos and cargange in Snowshoe: Moi Moi TV heads stateside

World Cup racing back in West Virginia and the downhill crowd are on course. It’s been a wet start to the penultimate World Cup downhill of 2023 and the precipitation is making the rocky, rooty track treacherous. Jack Moir, a.k.a. Moi Moi TV, is trackside in Snowshoe to capture all the chaos.

Hang on for the chairlift cameo from Canadian enduro champ and EDR u21 overall winner, Emmy Lan. The Forbidden racer is in Snowshoe for some World Cup downhill fun after wrapping up back-to-back enduro titles earlier in September.

Snowshoe Downhill World Cup Practice Carnage! Moi Moi TV

What’s Moir saying?

“Just as gnarly out there today!! Shout out to Chris Hauser for walking away from that one. One of the gnarliest crashes I have seen.”

But that’s not all! Moir was also on track for the first, wetter day of junior practice in West Virginia. Absolutely wild action from the young’uns.

Snowshoe Downhill World Cup Junior Practice Mayhem: Moi Moi TV