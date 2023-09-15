Cindy Montambault announces retirement from racing

Quebec cross country racer Cindy Montambault has announced her retirement after over a decade of national and international competition.

The Val-David, Que.-based racer has a long list of accomplishments to her name, including podiums in XCO national championships and numerous Canada Cup events across more than a decade of racing. Montambault found success in the XC Eliminator format while it was part of the World Cup calendar. She won a national title in XCE in 2015 in St. Felicien, Que. That followed a 2014 World Cup Eliminator bronze where Montambault shared the podium with future Olympic gold medallist, Jenny Rissveds at the Windham, U.S.A. venue.

At the start of 2023, Montambault joined the new Canadian race program, Project Dialed-In.

Cindy Montambault’s full retirement statement:

Yes, it’s a retirement post.

It’s not an easy moment when your whole person has been a pro athlete since 2009. It’s a change of identity and even a bereavement. I went through a range of emotions during the season but I consider myself extra lucky to have people around me and also to have a job at @asdrcanada since last March which is helping me enormously in my transition.

THANK YOU a million times to all the people who have crossed my path, who have helped me progress and grow. It takes a team behind every athlete.

As I mentioned, I work as a mechanical draftswoman, but I also have time to do massage therapy at home and in Val-d’Or. I’m also about to finish my dev/comp coach level (level 3) so if you’re looking for a private coach or to travel with teams (woman presence), let me know. I have a sport massage degree as well.

I’ll keep this short for today. In the coming days/weeks, I’ll share a bit more about my process, what I’m missing so far, what I’m NOT missing, thanking people directly, etc.

Ciao ciao and I look forward to seeing you on my bike or elsewhere.