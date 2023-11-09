Commencal announced as official bike of Whistler Bike Park

With a new season of lift-accessed riding approaching (eventually, after that whole winter thing) comes a new fleet of rental bikes. For Whistler Bike Park, 2024 will bring more than a refresh of the same models. The iconic bike park announced Commencal Bikes will be the new official partner going into the 2024 summer season.

The partnership was announced Thursday, along with hints at the make up of next year’s demo fleet. Of Commencal’s large line-up of gravity rigs, renters will have their choice of the new Supreme DH V5, FRS and Clash models. It sounds like Whistler also plans to bring in some of the youth-sized Clash Kids bikes for pint-sized shredders.

The Andorran direct-to-consumer brand replaces GT, the prior rental fleet supplier for Whistler.

Commencal’s demo fleet will have its work cut out for it, with 2024 bringing the re-opening of Whistler Bike Park’s supercharged Fitzsimmons Express. The iconic lift was under construction throughout the 2023 season. WPB expects the new lift to double upload capacity when it re-opens in 2024.