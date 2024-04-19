Course Preview: Araxa World Cup XCO with Pivot Cycles-OTE

After a thrilling men’s and women’s XCO weekend in Mairiporã, the UCI is bringing another brand new World Cup venue in Brazil this weekend. Racing in Araxa starts on Friday with under-23 XCC and continues through Sunday’s elite men’s and women’s XCO main events.

The Pivot Cycles-OTE team is in Brazil for the big double-header and, after some big results in the opening round, are looking forward to a re-run in Araxa. Especially as the course looks pretty epic. Follow the Blue Train through an Araxa course preview below.

Pivot Cycles-OTE: Araxa World Cup Course Recon