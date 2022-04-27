Crankworx Cairns brings the series to Australia for the first time

Crankworx is headed to a new location for the first time since 2017. That year, Innsbruck, Aut. was added. The same year, Cairns, Aus. hosted mountain bike world championships. So it’s fitting, in a way, that Cairns will now be added to the Crankworx World Tour.

The Whistler, B.C.-based series is headed to Australia for the first time this October 5-9. The festival will take place in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield. It’s the site of 2017 world championships. It’s also, Crankwrox says, the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas.

2022 also marks the first year since 2019 that Crankworx will return to the festival’s original location in Whistler, B.C. After two years of roaming the province with Crankworx Summer Series, the iconic Whistler festival – and Red Bull Joyride competition – are back for 2022.

From Crankworx:

It’s been five years since Crankworx added a new stop to its World Tour (Innsbruck joined the party in 2017). Today, a new fourth stop will be unveiled. Starting in 2022, the ultimate experience in mountain biking will have a new home in Cairns, Australia.

“We have been working with the team in Cairns since 2018 to make this happen,” says Crankworx World Tour Managing Director Darren Kinnaird. “To see all the pieces of the puzzle come together, and to start working with the team on the ground to plan a new World Tour festival, is such a dream. Cairns is one-of-a-kind, with the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef, and has epic riding throughout. Plus, there is major passion locally for mountain biking, not to mention a history of running major mountain bike events. Crankworx Cairns will give our athletes an additional fourth stop to compete at, give mountain bike fans from around the world a solid taste of this unique destination, and bring the ultimate experience in mountain biking to our fans in Australia. We couldn’t be more excited.”

2022 Crankworx World Tour calendar

June 15-19: Crankworx Innsbruck

August 5-14: Crankworx Whistler

October 5-9: Crankworx Cairns

November 5-13: Crankworx Rotorua

“We are so stoked to be bringing Crankworx to Cairns. Where else can you watch the biggest names in the sport throw down, surrounded by the best backdrop in the world – the historic rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef?” says Matt Hilton CEO of Crankworx Cairns. “It’s a chance not only to showcase the trails that have brought world’s best athletes from all over the world to Cairns, but also the destination, the culture and heritage and our good old fashioned Aussie hospitality.”

“Having travelled to Rotorua and seen the festival in action there, and the effect it’s had on the local community, it’s easy to see what an opportunity this is for both Cairns and Crankworx,” says Hilton. “It’s the perfect fit – world class mountain biking in a world class destination. Along with our partners at Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and Cairns Regional Council, we can’t wait to put on a good show.”

Crankworx Cairns