Whistler brings 2022 Crankworx World Tour back home

Crankworx World Tour is coming back home to Canada. But that’s not all. The mountain bike festival’s 2022 calendar includes Whistler, but also a new yet-to-be-revealed venue.

All in, there will be four stops on the 2022 Crankworx World Tour, running from June to November across at least three continents.

Crankworx Whistler

For the first time since 2019, Crankworx is coming home, back where the series first began. The venue’s played host to so many iconic moments including Brandon Semenuk’s Red Bull Joyride wins, the always-classic Enduro World Series Whistler, and current superstar Emil Johansson’s first Crankworx Slopestyle gold. The Swede hasn’t lost a Crankworx competition since.

It all happens August 5-14. The EWS is back. As is Red Bull Joyride, celebrating it’s 10th anniversary with a new course that will include a fan-voted feature from Brandon Semenuk’s REALM video project.

“I am so excited, it feels awesome to have the usual schedule back plus another stop,” said Bas van Steenbergen, the reigning King of Crankworx. “It was kinda crazy to have a Crankworx World Tour without Whistler, so to see it back on the calendar is amazing. It’s definitely my favourite event of the year, not only for the races but it’s also one of the few events where you get to ride with a bunch of people you don’t usually ride with throughout the year. Can’t wait for some Dirt Merchant laps with everybody!”

Crankworx Innsbruck

The only European stop on the Crankworx World Tour, the resort at the food of the Tyrolean Alps has delivered iconic moments of its own. In 2021, Kaos Seagrave dazzled fans with his otherworldly whip skills. The Austrian venue will open the CWT, doling out the first points in the King and Queen of Crankworx race.

Innsbruck kicks off the 2022 calendar on June 15-19.

Crankworx Rotorua

After visiting a mystery venue mid-October, New Zealand will once again host the Crankworx World Tour finals. For an eighth year, Crankworx Rotorua will crown the seasons’ champions, including King and Queen in November.

“2022 will be mega for us,” says Crankworx World Tour Managing Director Darren Kinnaird. “Because of the ways we were able to pivot, the past two years have been full-on with races and contests that kept the progression and inspiration going. But having Whistler on the calendar makes things feel complete. It’s where Crankworx began and our biggest festival on the tour. To be able to bring the world together there again is going to be surreal and amazing. Add to that the addition of a new stop? I can’t wait to share this news with the world in a couple weeks. It’s going to bring something totally unique and special to the tour.”

2022 Crankworx World Tour

June 15-19: Crankworx Innsbruck

August 5-14: Crankworx Whistler

October 5-9: Crankworx _________

November 5-13: Crankworx Rotorua