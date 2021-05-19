Crankworx Innsbruck announces slopestyle rider list

Crankworx is back and ready to roll, bringing big-name slopestyle to Innsbruck, Asutria. Which big names? Well, the official slopestyle start list is now public. Athletes for the remaining events are expected to be announced soon.

Crankworx Innsbruck – delayed last year like everything else – will be the first Crankwor FMBA Slopestyle World Chmapionship (SWC) contest in over a year. Ever since the just barely pre-Rona Crankworx Rotorua in early 2020. There’s no Canadians on the startlist for 2021, but there’s also no shortage of big names.

All eyes will be on the Swedish sensation, and winner of the last three Crankworx Slopestyle events – Emil Johansson.

“I’ve been trying to get some outdoor riding in, to get the blood flowing again after a long winter riding indoors,” said Johansson, the athlete Brandon Semenuk once said was on track to be “unstoppable.” “The pressure is definitely there if I want it to be, but in a way there is no difference going in to this contest than any other contest in the past, so I am stoked to get back to Innsbruck again!”

American’s back again

He’ll face off against returning two-time Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle winner Nicholai Rogatkin.

Rogatkin leads a three-rider squad of U.S. riders, the most to contest a slopestyle event in years. Back on the scene after a relaxing of travel bans, the Americans, including Garret Mechem, the Red Bull Rookie of the Year in 2020, can’t wait to get on bikes in Innsbruck.

“I feel very good heading into my first SWC event. I’ve been on the bike a ton, in the gym a bunch, just trying everything to be as ready as I can,” said Mechem, who Crankworx medals in several events, but has never entered slopestyle. “My mindset is simple: don’t stress myself out. Stress for me leads to uncharacteristic riding, so I’m just trying to be as confident as I can, telling myself every day that I’m here for a reason. This is a big dream of mine and has been for a long time…I’ve been working towards this for the last six years. I’m stoked I’m finally here.”

Crankworx Innsbruck runs from June 16-20, 2021. The Slopestyle event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19.

All the action from the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle will be live on Red Bull TV. In total, five events will be broadcast live over the four days of the festival.

2021 Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle: Rider List