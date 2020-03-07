Johansson returns to win Crankworx Rotorua

It was an explosive start to the Crankworx FMB Slopestyle season in New Zealand on Saturday. Emil Johansson wowed the crowd with an emotional victory in his return to Rotorua, including two incredible new tricks from the Sweede.

Emil owns return to Rotorua

Rotorua’s Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza holds extra meaning for Emil Johansson. It’s where he was injured in 2019, partway through his return from a mysterious autoimmune disease that had plagued the young rider early in his career. On Saturday, Johansson returned to the Rotorua slopestyle track and threw down a flawless run. The run included much of what he had planned to the previous year. He added several new tricks, too, including a wild 360 “windshield wiper.”

“For me, when it comes to riding, I just enjoy what I do and I take it serious when it comes to preparation for an event such as this with such a high risk,” said 20-year-old Swedish rider.

The effort showed in his trick-packed run in Rotorua. The judges rewarded Johansson for his flow and creativity. His winning run scored an incredible 96, a full three points ahead of second place.

After years of battling with illness, eventually diagnosed as Epstein Barr virus and Hashimoto’s disease, and dramatic returns to competition here’s hoping Johansson is back for good.

Rogatkin’s redemption

For Nicholi Rogatkin, Rotorua offered redemption of a different sort. After being the first rider ever to win the Triple Crown of Crankworx in 2018, Rogatkin didn’t make the top-three at a single Crankworx slopestyle in 2019. It was a wild reversal of fortunes for the animated American slopestyle rider and created added pressure for his 2020 slopestyle debut.

When Rogatkin crashed on the final jump of his first run, it looked like this year might be a repeat of the last. Near perfect runs spoiled by a late-run crash had defined Rogatkin’s 2019, and 2020 looked like it might start the same way.

Then, on his second, run, Rogatkin nailed the front flip tailwhip on the final jump, where he had crashed in his first run. The spectacular run complete, Rogatkin was rewarded with a 93-point score by the judges. With that score, the U.S. rider moved into second place ahead of Germany’s Erik Fedko in third.

“Last year I had some very unlucky moments here, and the whole season didn’t really go my way, so I’m really stoked to get some redemption and get back up on the podium here in Rotorua,” said Rogatkin of his New Zealand performance. “It’s one of my favourite places. The first-ever place I won a Crankworx event. It honestly feels amazing. I’m so stoked.”

Messere the lone Canadian in Rotorua slopestyle

In the absence of Brett Rheeder, Anthony Messere was the lone Canadian contesting the Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle. Messere set a frantic pace through the course. He was the first rider to gap over the new “street box” feature. The Canadian finished 12th, with a score of 71.25.

Results: 2020 Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza:

1. Emil JOHANSSON 96.00

2. Nicholi ROGATKIN 93.00

3. Erik FEDKO 90.25

4. Tomas LEMOINE 88.25

5. Jakub VENCL 85.00

6. Thomas GENON 81.50

7. Lucas HUPPERT 78.50

8. Alex ALANKO 77.00

9. Lukas KNOPF 76.25

10. Timothé BRINGER 75.75

11. Owen MARKS 72.25

12. Anthony MESSERE 71.25

13. Dawid GODZIEK 30.00