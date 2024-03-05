Crankworx is heading to New Brunswick for the first time

Crankworx is getting ready to kick off another big, globe-trotting year of mountain biking and, in with the returning regulars, there a few exciting new things to look forward to.

Crankworx World Tour

The OG, Crankworx Whistler, is back in its spot as the final stop on the Crankworx World Tour. The B.C. resort town will once again decide who reigns as the King and Queen of Crankworx going into the 2025 season. It will also decide the men’s, and now women’s, slopestyle titles.

First, the series starts in Rotorua for the 10th anniversary of New Zealand’s Crankworx stop. Visits to Cairns, Aus. and Innsbruck, Aut. follow. The big news on that front is that Crankworx is, finally, introducing a women’s slopestyle competition. It will run alongside the long-standing men’s competitions.

Crankworx Summer Series Canada

But that’s not the only exciting Crankworx news for Canadains. Crankworx Summer Series Canada is back and heading to one new and one returning location. Both stops serve up a mix of pro-level and amateur competition.

The series returns to Ontario to start off in July. Crankworx Summer Series Horseshoe Resort brings Air DH, slopestyle and dual slalom action to the Oro Medonte area.

An all-new location is up next when the series lands in New Brunswick for the first time. Crankworx Summer Series Sugarloaf Bike Park hosts in August with dual slalom, slopestyle and downhill running alongside Kidsworx events.

2024 Crankworx World Tour

March 16-24: Crankworx Rotorua

May 22-26: Crankworx Cairns

June 12-16: Crankworx Innsbruck

July 19-28: Crankworx Whistler

Crankworx Summer Series Canada

Horseshoe Resort: July 5-7, 2024

Sugarloaf Bike Park: August 16-18, 2024