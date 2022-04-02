Crossroads Tremblant cancels 2022 event

Organizing a festival is difficult at the best of times. After a couple years of ongoing uncertainty, it’s even harder. To make sure its return post-pandemic is smooth, Crossroads Tremblant is postponing its 2022 event to 2023.

That means two Canada Cup rounds, cross country and downhill, are off the 2022 calendar. As well as Crossroads Gravel Fondo and Gran Fondo events.

The Crossroads Tremblant festival was set to take place in late May, 2022, at Mont-Tremblant.

You can read Crossroad Tremblant organizers full statement about difficult decision to cancel the 2022 event below:

Full announcement from Crossroads Tremblant

The Cycling Festival and all its activities, including the Canada and Quebec Mountain Bike Cups, the Gravel Fondo and the Gran Fondo Mont- Tremblant, will return to Tremblant Resort in the spring of 2023.

The organization and logistics surrounding an event of this importance require several months of preparation, and in the context of the slow recovery from the pandemic, the organizing committee has decided to focus its efforts on the subsequent edition.

“After consultation between all the partners involved, this decision will allow the rebuilding of the Festival which, due to the pandemic, was absent from the calendar for the last two years. Our goal is to return to a large-scale festival that will live up to the expectations of cycling enthusiasts and vacationers,” says Simon St-Arnaud, founder of the Crossroads Cycling Festival.

The partners and the host site are already working to relaunch the popular festival, the official dates of which will be released later.

Whether you’re riding on your road, trail, gravel, downhill, enduro, or park bike, or you simply like to cruise on the bike paths, the Crossroads Team wishes you a great season, and lots of fun adventures!