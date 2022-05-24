Dean Tennant shreds new Jordie Lunn Bike Park Gravity Zone trails

Vancouver Island has a new trail network for 2022, and it is far from your average municipal park trails. The Langford Gravity Zone at Jordie Lunn Bike Park includes everything from green flow trails to massive drops and jumps and the tech trail, On The Rocks.

Dean Tennant, a local freerider and DH racer, knows how to ride fast. He also knows the Langford trails better than most. Tennant’s the project manager for the Jordie Lunn Bike Park and helped design, layout and build the new trails. Now, he’s shredding those same trails with incredible style.

Watch Dean Tennant float and smash full-tilt through the Langford Gravity Zone. If you want to see more POV footage of the trails, check out Tennant and local shredder Max McCulloch previewing all four descent trails. Then check out this free, municipally maintained park next time you’re on Vancouver Island.

RAW: Langford Gravity Zone with Dean Tennant

From NOBL

NOBL ambassador and Langford Gravity Zone project manager Dean Tennant gives us a masterclass on how to ride Vancouver Island’s newest bike park.