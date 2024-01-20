New Quebec mountain bike team launches for 2024 season

In a year where more pro-level teams seem to be folding or downsizing, smaller Canadian teams keep stepping up. The latest is the new Delta Marriott Mont-Sainte-Anne Racing Team, a three-rider squad out of Quebec focusing on cross country racing. The new team currently has an all-women’s roster going into the 2024 year.

Delta Marriott Mont-Sainte-Anne Racing Team will focus on elite and under-23 racing. The team is supporting athletes “who are making a positive impact on their communities.” With a roster that already boasts strong World Cup experience, the team is aiming for a mix of international and national-level competitions in 2024.

The three riders launching the team are Roxane Vermette, Léa Bouchard and Ophélie Grandmont. Vermette, already a three-time naitonal champion, moves into the elite ranks this season. Vermette landed World Cup top-10 finishes in 2022 at Mont-Sainte-Anne and in Brazil as well as a top-15 in Snowshoe, W.Va. She will be joined in elites by Léa Bouchard. While newer to racing, Bouchard already has earned Canada Cup podiums and appeared at the World Cup.

On the under-23 side, the team will be represented by Ophélie Grandmont. Junior national champion in 2021, Grandmont raced her first u23 World Cup events and world championships in 2023. She will look to continue moving up the ranks internationally and at home in 2024.

