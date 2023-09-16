Devinci Global Racing exits Enduro World Cup scene

At least two Canadian riders will be looking for new homes next year as Devinci Global Racing steps back from the Enduro World Cup scene. DGR is the second team this week to announce that it will not continue with the EDR after this weekend’s final round in Châtel wraps up the 2023 season.

Calgary’s Evan Wall announced the team was ending its run at the Enduro World Cup, formerly the Enduro World Series, as he thanked the Quebec brand for the last two years of support. Wall added that he is “not 100% sure what the plan is for the coming years yet, but one way or another I’ll be continuing to race bikes!”

It is yet unclear where DGR’s exit from enduro leaves Georgia Astle, the other Canadian full member of the team. Astle has focused more on freeride events and Crankworx racing over the past year than the enduro circuit. The team’s exit will also mean Elly Hoskin may have less support for overseas events next year. The Corsa racer, currently second overall in the under-21 women’s standings behind fellow Canadian Emmy Lan, rides Devinci bikes and has had support from the team at EDR events.

Devinci’s exit from international enduro also leaves Irish national champ and four-year veteran of DGR Greg Callaghan without a team.

“All good things must come to an end, and thsi weekend marks the end of the road for Devinci Global Racing as we know it,” Callaghan posted, adding “Devinci has an exciting direction in mind for the futre and Enduro World Cup racing unfortunately doesn’t fit with that right now.”

As for his own plans, Callaghan added he does not yet have a new team, but he will be back in 2024. “All I know is that this definitely isn’t the end of racing for me. I’ll be back next year, whether it’s in my van or under a team tent is still TBC. I’ve been here since the start, and I’ll be here for another while yet!”

Devinci Global Racing transitioned from splitting its focus on downhill and enduro two years ago, dropping its long-running downhill program. Exiting the EDR marks another step back from international racing for the Canadian brand’s storied racing program. That program once included iconic Canadian downhill racer Stevie Smith and, years before that, a strong cross country racing team.

Ibis Racing exits EDR

Devinci isn’t the only team to announce an end to its Enduro World Cup program this weekend. The very successful Ibis Racing team also revealed it will not be back in 2024. That leaves its trio of racers, Cole Lucas, Zakarias Johansen and Raphaela Richter, hunting for new sponsors going into the off-season.

The end of race season always brings change, and usually the exit of some teams and the announcement of new squads. As 2023 wraps up for enduro racers, more similar announcements are expected. Racers could have a tougher time finding new homes this off-season, though. As the bike boom turns into a sales slump for the outdoor industry, and especially cycling, many brands are tightening belts and potentially cutting back on costly race programs. The UCI and Discovery, which have yet to follow through on a promise to substantially elevate coverage of enduro since taking over the series, are probably not helping anyone out much in all this.