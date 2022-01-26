Evan Wall signs with Devinci Global Racing

Born in Calgary, Evan Wall has roamed through the Rocky Mountains to settle in Squamish, B.C. as he chases the mountain bike dream. Now, he’ll race around the world with Devinci Global Racing.

Wall joins Greg Callaghan and fellow Canadian Georgia Astle for the full Enduro World Series circuit for 2022.

“I’m incredibly stoked to be joining Devinci Global Racing! I’m looking forward to carrying the momentum I gained last year,” says Wall, adding “And no better way than with a Canadian brand that is so deeply ingrained in racing.”

Wall and Devinci make a fully Canuck combo. Wall brings his prairie roots and years spent riding, skiing, sledding and building trails throughout Western Canada. Devinci is a deeply maple-flavoured brand, based in Quebec and with a long legacy of supporting Canadian talent.

The Pinkbike Academy winner brings more to DGR than speed. Devinici’s looking forward to hearing more “Evanisms” in the EWS pits this year. What’s an Evanism? According to the brand, it is “Describing things in his own language with words no one understands or don’t exist, known as “Evanisms” to his friends.”

“He even has a lexicon for how to explain trail sections in sound effects,” Devinci adds. These include:

-Subaru noises anytime I’m on a paved or gravel road

-Moto or mountain bike noises anytime I am forced into a hiking or running situation

-Obscure wacking or construction-like noises to describe a section of trail I’m building

Wall will race the new Devinci Spartan HP. The brand’s new high pivot enduro bike is well suited to the EWS and to the rough tracks around Revelstoke and Squamish that Wall cut his teeth on and some of which he helped build.

“Devinci is stoked to have Evan onboard for years of fast times and racing. Can’t wait to hear what “Evanisms” are down the road.”

Wall is the latest addition to Devinci, but not the only recent news. The Canadian brand recently added U.S. freeride icon Cam Zink to its roster.