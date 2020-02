2020 Canadian downhill and enduro calendar

It’s time for another exciting year of gravity racing in Canada! There’s a full calendar of Canadian downhill and enduro events spanning from coast to coast in 2020.

While B.C. and Quebec may have the most events, and most mountains, the Canadian downhill and enduro calendar include races all across the prairies and even P.E.I.

Norco Canadian Enduro Series and Canada Cup downhill remain the primary national-level race series. Check out the full national series calendars here. Between downhill and enduro, there’s national level events in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and B.C.

2020 Canadian enduro calendar

Quebec

BMAAXX Enduro – date TBA

Juliana Women’s Enduro – date TBA

Marin Wildside Enduro (Quebec, B.C.)

May 24 – Nakusp, B.C.

May 31 – Kelowna, B.C.

June 21 – St-Raymond, Que.

July 5 – Mt. Lac Vert, Que.

Aug. 9 – Mt. Sainte-Marie, Que.

Aug. 30 – Sentiers du Moulin, Que.

Sept. 13 – Sutton, Que. (Series finals)

Oct. 4 – Monte-Sainte-Anne, Que. (Quebec provincial championships)

Alberta

June 12-14 – Canmore Canada Cup (XC) and Enduro

July 5 – Canmore Enduro (BCES)

Sept 20 – MooseDuro – Moose Mountain

Manitoba

Granite Groove Out at Lee River – August. 16

Atlantic Canada (Enduro and Downhill)

P.E.I.

June 14 – BrookeVale Gravity Series #1 – Enduro

Aug. 2 – BrookeVale G.S. #2 – Downhill

Sept. 4-6 – Starthaganza Mountain Bike Festival (Gravity Series #2)

Sept. 12 – Brookvale G.S. #4 – Downhill (P.E.I. DH Provincial Championships)

Saint John’s Enduro Series (Newfoundland) – Dates TBA

B.C. Enduro

April 18-19 – River Beaver Classic – Kamloops, B.C.

April 25 – Pemberton Enduro – April 25

May 9 – Spud Crusher Women’s Enduro – Pemberton, B.C.

June 13 (Reg opens March 1) – Squamish Enduro (Enduro World Series qualifier event)

June 20 – Vernon Women’s Solstice Enduro – Vernon, B.C.

July 18 (Reg opens March 1) – Hot on Your Heels Women’s Enduro – Squamish, B.C.

Aug. 8 – Sunshine Coast Women’s Enduro

Sept 12 – Revelstoke Women’s Enduro

Island Cup (Vancouver Island)

April 26 – Tzouhalem Enduro – North Cowichan

May 17 – Gnarnaimo – Nanaimo

May 31 – Hammerfest Enduro – Errington

June 28 – Pro City Enduro – Victoria

Aug 9 – -Mt. Washington Enduro – Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Sept 6 – Dodge City Enduro – Cumberland

Oct 4 – Maple Mountain Enduro – North Cowichan

October TBA – Tansky Enduro (Sooke Bike Club, non-Island Cup series)

2020 Canadian downhill calendar

Quebec Downhill

May 23 – Coupe du Quebec / Canada Cup #1 – Mont-Tremblant

BMAAXX DH – Dates TBA

B.C. Downhill

May 3 – Coast Gravity Park (BC Cup #1) – Sunshine Coast

June 14 – Panorama (Canada Cup #2 / BC Cup #2) – Panorama Mountain Resort, Invermere

June 21 – Whistler (BC Cup #3 / BC Provincial Championships) – Whistler

July 5 – Sunpeaks (BC Cup #4) – Sunpeaks Mountain Resort, Kamloops

July 12 – Silverstar (Canada Cup #3 / BC Cup #5) – Silverstar Mountain Resort, Vernon

July 19 – Fernie (Canada Cup #4 / BC Cup #6 / Dunbar Summer Series) – Fernie Alpine Resort, Fernie

July 21 – Panorama BC Open (Dunbar Summer Series) – Panorama Mountain Resort, Invermere

July 26 – Canadian DH National Championships (Dunbar Summer Series) – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort – Golden

Aug 8-16 – Crankworx / Crankworx Junior Series / Enduro World Series

Aug. 23 – Big White (BC Cup #7) – Kelowna, B.C.

Aug. 30 – Steve Smith Memorial DH Cup (BC Cup #8) – Mount Washington, Vancouver Island

Sept. 19 – MacKenzie Cruise – Pemberton, B.C.