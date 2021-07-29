Eight bikes from Canadian DH national championships
Downhill rigs, custom team bikes and aMTB DH racers from KHMR
Canadian national championships brought a mix of grassroots racers, domestic pros, international privateers and full-on World Cup factory team racers. That means all kinds of cool – and custom – bikes. Here’s eight bikes from the pits at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.
Lucas Cruz – Norco Range team-edition DH
Norco Factory Team’s running the new Range platform, but with some changes to the linkage to make it long enough travel for downhill. Seemed to work at Kicking Horse, with Jamieson and Cruz on the podium (in third and fourth).
Norco Range in the team-issue-only DH configuration
Norco's High Virtual Pivot from the Range platform borrowed - with some changes - for the team's race bikes
Norco Facotry Team Race Development means the marbled green-black team-issue-only paint
RockShox Boxxer Ultimate with Cruz's Crankworx race plate
SRAM 7-speed dominates the race pits
Cruz's custom chainstay keeps chainslap quiet
RockShox coil shock
DT Swiss EX511 29" hoops. Who needs carbon fibre?
Deity parts and a Dia de Muertos stem cap
Tristan Lemire (Junior Men) – Commencal Supreme DH
Tristan Lemire’s racing internationally with Commencal/Muc-Off factory World Cup team, which gets him access to the new Supreme DH with a virtual high pivot. Lemire’s also running a mixed 27.5/29″ wheel setup.
Lemire and his Commencal/Muc-Off team issue Supreme
Lemire's one of several riders running mixed 27.5"/29" wheels
Lemire's team issue Supreme DH and mango Chris King headset
Commencal's moved the Supreme to a "Virtual High Pivot" design.
Some 'slight' modifications to the Supreme's 6-bar linkage made possible by an alloy frame.
Lemire's running ENVE bars on his Fox 40 Factory forks
Mango Chris King hubs and a 7-speed SRAM drivetran
Schwalbe's not-so-secret test tire Magic Mary
ENVE gold decaled wheels and Schwalbe Super DH Big Betty out back
Pro team bikes mean full sponsor lists
Setback seatpost for ... pedalling?
Ainhoa Ijurko (Elite Women) – Canyon Sender
After a few strong junior years, Ainhoa Ijurko landed her first Elite Canada Cup win at Panorama on Wednesday. She did that on her 27.5″ Canyon Sender, set up with DyedBro frame protection.
Ainhoa Ijurko took her first elite women's win on the Sender at Panorama
Canyon Sender 27.5"
A comforting sight as you're flying down the mountain
DyedBro frame protection with detailed Dia de Muertos design
Ainhoa Ijurko's race plate for nationals
Trvativ Descendat crankset, Crankbros Mallet DH pedals and a 7-speed SRAM Dh groupset
The Sender linkage and chainguide
Canyon Synthesis wheels and Maxxis Minon DHF in full DH casing for KHMR's raocks
Kendall McLean (Elite Men) – Specialized Demo 27.5/29″
Kendall McLean was always one of the most stylish on course. He was also always one of the fastest. He was on the podium at both Canada Cup rounds and not far off of it at Kicking Horse for nationals. He did all that on his alloy frame Specialized Demo, also running a mixed 27.5/29″ setup.
Kendal McLean is running a mixed wheel Sepcialized Demo, with a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear
Elite men's race plate from the Panorama Canada Cup. McLean was on the podium twice before nationls
Fox 40 Factory forks, in white to match the frame details
The Demo's rear linkage, which Specialized borrowed for the Enduro
Fox coil shock hiding in the Demo alloy frame
More STFU silencers
Keeping it B.C. local with Chromag BZA stem and 35mm bars
Big 220mm Magura rotors, for when McLean occasionally slows down
Roval wheels and Specialized rubber
Ivan Hanchard (Junior Men) – Forbidden Dreadnought
Ivan Hanchard races for Vancouver Island’s Gravity MTB team, the team that won the Dunbar Summer Series overall title (presented by Stevie Smith’s mom, Tiana). Many of the team were riding the local Cumberland brand, Forbidden Bike Co.’s new Dreadnought. Some in its standard single-crown version. Several, including Hanchard, made it more DH worthy with a triple crown. It’s a setup that Magnus Manson raced at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH with the Forbidden Synthesis team, and was preparing for World Cups on. That plan’s changed, and we’re all pulling for Manson to make a full recovery.
Ivan Hanchard had a solid week in the junior races at Dunbar Summer Series / nationals, including a podium at Fernie
Forbidden Dreadnought, extended to 180mm with Boxxer forks
Forbidden Dreadnought dressed up for DH Nationals
Push Shocks coil tucked into the Forbidden frame
Forbidden's brought its high pivot 'witchcraft' to the longer-travel Dreadnought frame this year
Forbidden's added a mudguard, reflecting the brand's Vancouver Island roots
Coen Skrypnek (Junior Men) – Kona Operator
Coen Skrypnek just got back from his first stint of World Cup racing. The Squamish-via-Calgary junior is riding this Kona Operator. Fast.
Boxxer Ultimate red matches the Operator frame nicely
Rippers Lounge Racing logo also appears on numerous pro bikes around the Dunbar Summer Series pits
Coen raced in the junior men's race
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate
Chris Kovarik's STFU are a common sight around Canadian DH pits.
Operator with SRAM 7-speed drivetrain
Coen Skrypnek's Kona Operator 29"
Bowhead Reach – half of the adaptive field
There was numerous Bowhead Reach bikes in the aMTB field. By the time I got to the pits, the number plate was off this one.
Bowhead Reach uses a 26" back wheel
Racks for bags and a 26x4.8" rear wheel with Surly fat tire
Bowhead's front end, which lets each wheel move independently, with the feet support for the upright position
Maxxis DHR tires on Sun Ringle Rhino Lite rims. Because there aren't a ton of 24" options
Shotgun handlebars for passengers
Bowhead uses mountain bike parts wherever possible. Like a Hope orange headset and the instantly recognizable Magura yellow calipers
There's so much customization with the Bowhead, down to the seat.
Magura brakes and space for racks
Bowhead, with space for cases
Robert Buren – Sport On Explorer 3
Robert Buren travelled all the way from Ontario to race the first aMTB DH series at Dunbar Summer Series, and did so on this bright yellow Sport On Explorer 3. It was one of the two main bike designs being raced last week, and fast. Sport On landed several podiums over three events.