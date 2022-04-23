Extreme drone follow cam makes urban DH look even scarier

Urban downhill racing is a special type of insane. Endless narrow staircases, rooftop drops into city streets and wild crowds make for exciting, but dangerous racing.

While POV footage from action cams do a good job showing just how scary it is, a drone following Thomas Slavik takes this to the next level. But, while riding the Red Bull Valparaiso course is hard, following Slavik with a drone might be even harder.

Watch the process, and the epic results, below.

Red Bull: World’s Best FPV Drone Shot?

What’s Red Bull say about its fearless fliers?

This is a drone shot like you’ve never seen before. Nicholi Rogatkin takes the @Dutch Drone Gods to the most epic urban mountain bike race in the world with the challenge to capture an incredible FPV drone shot of Tomas Slavik racing the Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo 2022. Even with their unique skills, they will have to fly the drone blind in some parts of the track!