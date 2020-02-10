Fast Life is digging into the goods right away for its third season. Finn Iles and Loïc Bruni are in Fort William for the second downhill World Cup. While they play in the Scottish bog, Kate Courtney heads to Nove Mesto, Czech Republic for hte second XCO World Cup.

While the locations are different, the theme is consistent.

Finn Iles may be younger than his Specialized Gravity Racing teammate Loïc Bruni, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy settling for second behind the French rider. The Canadian is open about his desire to fially go faster than his teammate (who also happens to be a three time world champion) at a World Cup. The big question is, when will it happen?

Over in the Czech Republic, the question is less about team dynamics between riders, and more about the dynamic between team and rider. Kate Courtney and Jolanda Neff both adjust to new team environments. Kate Courtney started 2019 with the move to Nino Schurter’s Scott-SRAM team. Neff made the move to join Emily Batty at Trek Factory Racing. Both riders hit some bumps on the road as they adjust to their new surroundings.

Fast Life S3E2: How Long Until Finn Beats Loic?

Just catching up with Season 3 of Fast Life? Catch up with the rest of the latest episodes below:

Fast Life Season 3

Episode 1: What it Takes