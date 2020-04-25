Fingers Crossed: Riding a bike park on a BMX?!

Revolution Bike Park, in Wales, designed its massive jump line for downhill bikes and big trail bikes. Not BMX’s. The jumps are long, large and imposing for very experienced bike park riders.

For Ruben Alcantara and Garrett Byrnes, two legends of BMX, that challenge is half the fun.

The two have been working together on a project to take their BMX’s into a different space. In a series of extremely DIY and highly questionable “don’t try this at home” modifications, they’ve turned their rigid 20″ BMX’s into full suspension bikes.

For anyone that misses the hey-day of mountain bike innovation and ingenuity, Fingers Crossed is a fascinating project. With no real roadmap, the two experiment with what they have to make it work.

That, and the riding is amazing too.

Watch Episode 03: Let’s Do This to see the final product of Fingers Crossed put into action at Revolution Bike Park. The crew takes on the same line World Cup downhill racer Kade Edwards rides in the opening of this year’s Tea & Biscuits, but on the tiny bikes.

Then go back and watch the first two episodes of Fingers Crossed for a look into what inspired Alcantara and Byrnes, and how the project developed.

Fingers Crossed – Episode 03: Let’s Do This

“13 years ago I had the opportunity to ride the bike park of Whistler with a mountain bike, I had so much fun but I was thinking all the time : I wish I could ride this on my BMX…after that, I started to work on it but I couldn’t finished right and left it in a side…until now… ”

– Ruben Alcantara

Fingers Crossed – Episode 01: La Idea

Want more little wheel amazingness from Alcantara? Head back and watch his incredible part from Etnies’ Grounded way back in 2008. 12 years later, it’s still mind blowing.

Fingers Crossed – Episode 02: Let’s Try This

Well, would you try a full suspension BMX? Or are you sticking with the comfort of mountain bike’s big wheels and substantial suspension?