Rewatch: Iles eighth at exclusive Les Gets invite-only DH

For anyone missing live World Cup downhill racing coverage (and who isn’t at this point), Les Gets delivered a teaser on Sunday. Ahead of UCI world championships, the P2V Invitational brought a very select group of international racers to the French venue for an invite-only DH race.

Two Canadians made it onto the start list. Finn Iles and Mark Wallace lined up to take on Loïc Bruni, Loris Vergier, Greg Minnaar and an elite list of the world’s best. On top of a healthy French rider list, a solid contingent from Australia, the U.K., U.S.A., New Zealand, South Africa and even Spain joined the two Canucks in Les Gets.

While the start list at P2V was ultra-exclusive, Les Gets is sharing the live footage for all of us to enjoy.

You can watch a full replay of the 2020 P2V Invitational at Les Gets Facebook page now.

Finn Iles continues to show speed ahead of 2020 world championships. One week after placing second behind Specialized Gravity Racing teammate, and reigning world champion Loïc Bruni, Iles was sixth in Les Gets.

Loris Vergier took the win for France, and the Santa Cruz Syndicate. Benoit Coulanges, riding with the tricolour of the French national champion finished second. Bruni rounded out a French podium sweep in Les Gets. Greg Minnaar just missed joining his Syndicate teammate on the podium, finishing fourth.

The women’s start list at P2V Invitational was even more exclusive than the men’s. Marine Cabirou won a head-to-head showdown against Austalia’s Tracey Hannah, the 2019 World Cup overall winner.