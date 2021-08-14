Finn Iles sitting out Maribor due to injury

Qualification is underway at World Cup #3 in Maribor, but one Canadian is missing from the results. Finn Iles is listed as a DNS after electing to sit out this round.

The Canadian shared the news via the Specialized Gravity Team, saying an injury in training a week before is keeping him from racing.

The defending Canadian national champion is expecting to be back to full health for UCI mountain bike world championships, though. Those take place in Val di Sole, Italy in two weeks.

Growing injured list at Maribor

Iles isn’t the only one on the sidelines due to injury. Wyn Masters is sitting out after a metascarpal fracture. Aaron Gwin was already on the injured list after a crash racing in the U.S. Cup. Rafael Gutierrez Villegas (below) and Portuguese rider Gonçalo Bandeira both crashed in training in Slovenia.