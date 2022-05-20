Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland preview Fort William World Cup

Jackson Goldstone is on an absolute tear, wearing the world champion’s jersey as he won the opening downhill World Cup round in Lourdes, France. Two months later, the Canadian only looks faster in this preview of the Fort William World Cup Course.

Fort William is a staple on the World Cup circuit, first hosting the series back in 2002. That doesn’t stop the young Canadian from hunting for new lines with Greenland in tow.

There are a few new changes to the classic venue, too. Changes in the endless rock gardens and a few bigger tweaks in the woods. Follow Jackson and Greenland through their high-speed Fort William preview run.

The Longest Track in Downhill: Fort William World Cup Course Preview with Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland

From Red Bull

Fort William’s 2.8km track is a flat-out adrenaline ride that never fails to disappoint. We jump onboard with the Santa Cruz Syndicate’s very own Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone for a course preview of the ‘classic’ downhill venue of Fort William in Scotland.

There are still the familiar rock gardens, big slabs, huge jumps and the tight forest zone to contend with on the way down the course before you get to the full-on long motorway section and the masses at the finish line.

Getting the perfect run here is a delicate balance. The track is often at its very best the day after a rainstorm which helps keep the dust down up top but doesn’t saturate the tricky wood section. Still is perhaps the most desirable as the flat-out across the top of Aonach Mòr no more needs strong gusts than a motorcycle needs an ashtray.