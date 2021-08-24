Four Canadians advance to Short Track XC worlds final

The first race of 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships is done and dusted, with four Canadians getting it done in Val di Sole.

Tuesday was the qualification round for the men’s Short Track Cross Country (XCC) event. Peter Disera, Tyler Orschel, Marc Andre Fortier and Quinton Disera all move on to Thursday’s XCC finals.

They’ll join Haley Smith, Laurie Arseneult and Sandra Walter, the three Canadian women on the start list for the women’s XCC world championships event. That race also takes place on Thursday.

Both XCC finals will be broadcast live. In Canada, you can watch on FloBikes.

How the Canadians advanced

Orschel was the first Canadian on the start line in Val di Sole. He finished 18th in Heat 1 of the men’s XCC racing. South Africa’s Alan Hatherly was the fastest finisher, followed by Switzerland’s up and coming Filippo Colombo.

The other four Canadians racing the event were all in Heat 2. Quinton Disera was the fastest, in 12th, leading his older brother Peter Disera who finished in 14th. Marc Andre Fortier was right on their wheels in 15th. Sean Fincham withdrew from the race on lap 7. That heat was won by New Zealand’s Anton Cooper, with Brazilian short track specialist Henrique Avancini on his wheel and the U.S.A.’s Christopher Blevens right behind.

2021 UCI mountain bike world championships continue on Wednesday with the cross country team relay.