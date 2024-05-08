Frameworks’ custom team bikes stolen after Fort William

From the highs of a winning World Cup debut, the Frameworks Racing team is being throwing right into a pretty big low. The small, U.S.-based team had all its custom team bikes stolen while on route from Fort William round to Poland.

Team manager and racer Neko Mulally updated that the team had stopped in Milton Keynes, U.K. overnight when the team van was broken into. On top of the team’s race bikes, the thieves stole custom helmets and race kit and two Specialized eMTB and two more Specialized eMTB frames

With just a few weeks between the first and second round, and Frameworks being based in the U.S., the team will be hard-pressed to get new frames on time for the second round in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

That would be a big blow for all of the team. But it’s especially unfortunate for U.S. junior racer, Asa Vermette. The highly hyped junior won his World Cup debut in Fort William in dominant style.

Mulally is asking anyone in the U.K. to keep an eye out for the rare race rigs.

“Please keep an eye out for listings online. Email us with any info at info@rideframeworks.com or contact police directly (Good luck).”

Here’s a bit more about the new, expanded for 2024, Frameworks Racing project